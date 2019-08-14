Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

27.7 and 27.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 99.40% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 consensus target price and a 34.98% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 65.8% respectively. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.