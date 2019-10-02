Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparing side by side

Since Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,515,364.35% -28.4% -27.5% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 58,400,864.40% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and has 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.