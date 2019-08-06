Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.57 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.93%. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 116.17% and its average price target is $23. The data provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.