Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 63.13% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 86%. Insiders owned 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
