Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 63.13% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 86%. Insiders owned 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.