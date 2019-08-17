Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 117.63% upside potential. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 51.52% and its average price target is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 49% respectively. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.