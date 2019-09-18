Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Contrasting side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 21.87 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.7. The Current Ratio of rival Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 89%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.