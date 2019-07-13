Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.72 N/A 12.15 4.61

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 81.82% upside potential. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus price target and a 7.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.