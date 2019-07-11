Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 558.39 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 80.02% at a $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 84.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.