Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.36 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 83.32% at a $20 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 137.53% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 50.1%. Insiders owned 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.