Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.22 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$20 is Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 81.82%. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average target price and a -3.45% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.7%. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.