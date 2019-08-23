Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 65.07 N/A -2.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

27.7 and 27.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $60.4, with potential upside of 30.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.