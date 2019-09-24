Verra Mobility (VRRM) Forms $14.39 Double Top; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.53

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 15 sold and trimmed equity positions in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.79 million shares, up from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Consumer Portfolio Services Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) formed double top with $15.25 target or 6.00% above today’s $14.39 share price. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 467,444 shares traded. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has risen 35.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.12% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verra Mobility Corporation has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.38’s average target is 6.88% above currents $14.39 stock price. Verra Mobility Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 2,400.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. VRRM’s profit will be $36.59M for 15.64 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verra Mobility Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. holds 12.14% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for 2.77 million shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 778,505 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 889,950 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,178 shares.

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.03M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Announces $243.5 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Consumer Portfolio Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.42 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.