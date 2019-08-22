Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verra Mobility Corporation has 78% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Verra Mobility Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Verra Mobility Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility Corporation 0.00% -16.30% -6.40% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Verra Mobility Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Verra Mobility Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.22 2.84

The potential upside of the rivals is 50.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verra Mobility Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verra Mobility Corporation 0.07% 1.54% 3.9% 34.21% 35.12% 41.91% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Verra Mobility Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Verra Mobility Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Verra Mobility Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.78 and has 2.24 Quick Ratio. Verra Mobility Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verra Mobility Corporation.

Dividends

Verra Mobility Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verra Mobility Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Verra Mobility Corporation.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions. It serves municipalities and school districts, and violation issuing authorities, as well as rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.