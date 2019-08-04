Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2489.79 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verona Pharma plc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Verona Pharma plc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 77.17% potential upside.

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.