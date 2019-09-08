Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verona Pharma plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 154.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 5 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.