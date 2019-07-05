Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 7 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.18 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Verona Pharma plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 19.25% and its consensus target price is $170.82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.