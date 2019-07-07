Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.