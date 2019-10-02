Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights Verona Pharma plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 97,915,634.99% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,018,806,007.83% -11.1% 17.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 110.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.