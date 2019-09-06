Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verona Pharma plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.