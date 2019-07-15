Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Reaches $4.60 52 Week Low; American Assets Trust (AAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

The stock of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.46 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.60 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $64.16M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $4.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.92 million less. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 7,787 shares traded or 86.87% up from the average. Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has declined 64.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNA News: 23/05/2018 – Verona Pharma Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC; 09/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : Grant of Options and RSUs and PDMR Dealings; 09/05/2018 – Verona Pharma to Present Clinical Trial Data of RPL554 for COPD Maintenance Treatment at American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 08/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – Verona Pharma plc: 2017 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM; 26/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Says Phase 2 Results for Respiratory Treatment Positive; 09/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : Miscellaneous; 23/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC; 11/04/2018 – Verona Pharma Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer; 26/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Reports Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of RPL554 for Maintenance Treatment of COPD

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 96 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 58 decreased and sold stakes in American Assets Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 44.78 million shares, up from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 72 New Position: 24.

Analysts await Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 1,116.67% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Verona Pharma plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% negative EPS growth.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $64.16 million. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.64M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 75.78 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.