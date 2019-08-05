Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) EPS Estimated At $-0.61; Shorts at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Lowered By 18.22%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) had a decrease of 18.22% in short interest. CYCC’s SI was 506,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.22% from 619,200 shares previously. With 590,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s short sellers to cover CYCC’s short positions. The SI to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.568. About 28,270 shares traded. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) has declined 64.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CYCC News: 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 16/04/2018 Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYCC); 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL REPORTS PRECLINICAL DATA ON CDK2/9 INHIBITOR; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: CYC065 Effective in Suppressing Cancer Survival Protein Mcl-1 in Peripheral Blood for at Least 24 Hours; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 6. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.2196 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4196. About 4,342 shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has declined 72.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.78% the S&P500.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company has market cap of $9.77 million. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $57.27 million. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings.

