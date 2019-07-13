Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.37 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verona Pharma plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verona Pharma plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Verona Pharma plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 177.78% and its average target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 98.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.