Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verona Pharma plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 769.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 45.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.