Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verona Pharma plc
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Verona Pharma plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verona Pharma plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verona Pharma plc
|4.22%
|-26.96%
|-33.23%
|-32.8%
|-72.78%
|-56.48%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
