Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparison side by side

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.