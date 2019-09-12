Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verona Pharma plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verona Pharma plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verona Pharma plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 341.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.