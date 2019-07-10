Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -37.62% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 82.86% stronger performance.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.