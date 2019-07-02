Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparison side by side

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 7 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Verona Pharma plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Verona Pharma plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 551.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.