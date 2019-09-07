Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verona Pharma plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 609.94% and its consensus price target is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.