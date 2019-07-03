Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 7 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verona Pharma plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.