Verona Pharma PLC (LON:VRP) Investors: Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating; Costamare (CMRE) Shorts Raised By 16.93%

Shore Capital reiterated their “Buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma PLC (LON:VRP) in a research report published on Monday, 5 August.

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) had an increase of 16.93% in short interest. CMRE’s SI was 1.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.93% from 1.58M shares previously. With 276,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)’s short sellers to cover CMRE’s short positions. The SI to Costamare Inc’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 352,051 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $647.38 million. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit , including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. It has a 21.84 P/E ratio.

