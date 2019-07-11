Vermillion Inc. (VRML) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) is a company in the Diagnostic Substances industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vermillion Inc. has 25.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.08% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Vermillion Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.84% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Vermillion Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermillion Inc. 0.00% -150.80% -97.90% Industry Average 26.43% 200.96% 10.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Vermillion Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vermillion Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 69.19M 261.83M 35.40

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Vermillion Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermillion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.67 2.88

The competitors have a potential upside of 76.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vermillion Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermillion Inc. 1.59% -11.11% 66.23% 125.15% 0.79% 326.67% Industry Average 4.85% 12.27% 41.13% 54.00% 29.68% 68.36%

For the past year Vermillion Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vermillion Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Vermillion Inc.’s competitors have 5.52 and 4.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vermillion Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vermillion Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.7 shows that Vermillion Inc. is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vermillion Inc.’s competitors are 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Vermillion Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vermillion Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.