Vermilion Energy (VET) Valuation Declined While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $435,120; Bb&T Has Increased Position in T (TMUS)

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 103,266 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 90,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 38,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 2.02M shares traded or 232.60% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct)

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,700 shares to 157,685 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,864 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 372,637 shares. Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 810,000 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 92 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bessemer Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,039 shares. Personal Advisors Corp, a California-based fund reported 509,541 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Co accumulated 11.03% or 1.17 million shares. Quaker Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 455,724 shares or 12.04% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,823 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 1.23 million shares. Fosun Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

