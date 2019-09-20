Vermilion Energy (VET) Valuation Declined While Fil LTD Has Lifted Position; Iamgold (IAG) Position Has Upped by Donald Smith & Company Inc

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 538.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 147,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 545,599 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.14M, up from 28.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 5.24 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 22,690 shares to 263,396 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

