Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Value Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Its Stake; As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Rose, Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.47 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1.09M shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 653,204 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.86M, down from 713,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 303,630 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 291,744 shares to 267,712 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,339 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms Second Quarter 2019 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Welcomes Class of 2022 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Vermilion Energy Fell More Than 20% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 684,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 5,788 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 41,710 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset has invested 2.63% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 136,863 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 90,247 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated owns 8,990 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank Corporation has 0.08% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 119,797 shares. 80,171 are held by Blair William & Il. Taylor Frigon Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 24,290 shares. Callahan Lc invested in 11,827 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 3,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). 1,002 are owned by Bartlett And Communications Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Main Street Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.