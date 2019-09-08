Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding Lifted by Sir Capital Management Lp; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Haverford Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $300,486

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 240,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 173,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 751,737 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 97,009 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, down from 99,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares to 263,906 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,729 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zomedica Inc. Prepares to Launch Veterinarian Diagnostic Device, TRUFORMA(TM); Has Potential to Change Diagnostic Landscape in Animal Health (NYSE American: ZOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares to 32,664 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 15,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,654 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% or 17,610 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt accumulated 34,242 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 2.10 million shares. Ancora Ltd Llc holds 130,350 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.02% or 697 shares. Lau Limited Liability Company invested 3.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.22M shares. 185,521 were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Bokf Na stated it has 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 3.55 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Griffin Asset Inc owns 57,558 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 6,133 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.45% or 77,115 shares.