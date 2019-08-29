Vermilion Energy (VET) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted Position by $373,440 as Valuation Declined; Biotime (BTX) Holder Broadwood Capital Lifted Position by $3.76 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 50,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 34,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 546,005 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 55.34% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms Second Quarter 2019 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Want Yield? Fuel Up With Energy – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 244,425 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 35,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,577 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 81,690 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 11,600 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 72,620 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Company owns 68,735 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Principal Gp accumulated 11,234 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Glenmede Company Na accumulated 2 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 58,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 552,246 shares. 33,500 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0% or 14,574 shares.

More news for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.