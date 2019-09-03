Vermilion Energy (VET) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Stake; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $5.75 Million as Market Value Declined

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 12.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 12,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 38,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.33 million shares traded or 115.42% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Inv Ltd Company holds 0.61% or 80,785 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs owns 2.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 126,378 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 0.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 366,926 shares. Sterling Inc has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Retiree Medical reported 26,768 shares stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Endurance Wealth holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,497 shares. Cap Guardian Trust owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 463 shares. Cls Invs Ltd owns 2,744 shares. Moreover, Agf has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Boston Research And has 3.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Churchill Corporation invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garland Mgmt owns 127,811 shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for September 16, 2019 Payment Date – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.