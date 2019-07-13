Vermilion Energy (VET) Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $426,960 as Stock Declined; Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $627,102; Market Valuation Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 461,713 shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt Corporation stated it has 65,869 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Limited owns 1.44M shares. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 0.76% stake. Whittier holds 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 391,549 shares. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri reported 8.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.12% or 850,800 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Group holds 60,633 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. 124,269 are owned by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp. 95,249 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Rnc Cap Management Limited Company holds 50,928 shares. St Johns Investment Com Lc accumulated 20,199 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 359,056 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,333 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 9,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $52.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..