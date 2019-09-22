Vermilion Energy (VET) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Market Value Declined While Loudon Investment Management Lowered Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 84,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 20,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 104,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.74M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 1.08 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION REVISES '18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 17/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.07M shares to 681,732 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,339 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26M for 19.68 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho holds 4.25% or 1.20 million shares. Barbara Oil has invested 1.29% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pennsylvania Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,433 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 7,007 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Schmidt P J Investment stated it has 1.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 12,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Of Newtown owns 2,604 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Transamerica Financial reported 965 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 224 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,715 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 9,824 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 0.48% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,629 shares to 22,052 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 17,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).