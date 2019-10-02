Vermilion Energy (VET) Gets National Bank Financial Lower Rating; VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD COMMON SHARE (VPTDF) Shorts Up By 15.7%

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:VPTDF) had an increase of 15.7% in short interest. VPTDF’s SI was 51,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.7% from 44,600 shares previously. With 13,800 avg volume, 4 days are for VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:VPTDF)’s short sellers to cover VPTDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0775 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)‘s rating was decreased by equity research analysts at National Bank Financial from a Outperform rating to a Sector Perform rating in a note shared with investors on Wednesday, 2 October.

Another recent and important VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VPTDF) news was published by Smallcapnetwork.com which published an article titled: “Tungsten Corp. (TUNG) is Thrilled About the Shape of This Obscure Chart : Discovering Small Cap Stocks – SmallCap Network” on June 13, 2013.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company has market cap of $4.90 million. The firm offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a suite of applications for various heart diseases and imaging modalities, including congenital heart diseases, left or right heart failure, and normal hearts.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 44,686 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 107.14% above currents $15.69 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vermilion Energy Fell More Than 20% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Lear promotes company vet to CFO – Crain’s Detroit Business” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for October 15, 2019 Payment Date – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy: Safe 14%+ Dividend Yield, But It’s Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.