Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)

We are contrasting Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 10 3.14 N/A 0.78 13.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vermilion Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vermilion Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is $15, which is potential 75.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy Inc. and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.54% and 30.6%. About 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermilion Energy Inc. -1.77% -11.4% -4.11% -2.71% -32.43% 10.68% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.19% -2.74% -0.37% -15.4% -20.68% 16.89%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vermilion Energy Inc.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.