Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Reaches $20.88 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust maintained the shares of VNO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) latest ratings:

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 681,731 shares traded or 74.35% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4BThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.22 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $20.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VET worth $96.45M less.

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.11M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $8.10 million activity. Fascitelli Michael D sold 126,074 shares worth $8.10 million.