Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Reaches $16.49 Low on Aug, 5; Unifirst (UNF) Sentiment Is 1.94

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $15.50 target or 6.00% below today's $16.49 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.57B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $153.90M less. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 329,947 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500.

Unifirst Corp (UNF) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold stakes in Unifirst Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 14.40 million shares, down from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unifirst Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 78 New Position: 42.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 97.09% above currents $16.49 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24M for 24.72 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. holds 1.91% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation for 633,352 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 277,530 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 157,350 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.68% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,395 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $788,405 activity.

