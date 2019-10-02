Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Reaches $15.26 After 5.00% Down Move; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted By $1.52 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 23.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 19,935 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 104,011 shares with $7.97M value, up from 84,076 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 9.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 1.04 million shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.36B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $14.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VET worth $118.10 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 112.98% above currents $15.26 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vermilion Energy Fell More Than 20% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Lear promotes company vet to CFO – Crain’s Detroit Business” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for October 15, 2019 Payment Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.57M for 31.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 20.70% above currents $67.25 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, August 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7500 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon warns on Q3 profits – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Tremendous Under $70 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 45,276 shares to 350,040 valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 9,915 shares and now owns 4,280 shares. Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) was reduced too.