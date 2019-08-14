Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Reaches $14.74 52 Week Low; Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shorts Down By 8.21%

Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. EMX’s SI was 35,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 39,000 shares previously. With 87,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s short sellers to cover EMX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 48,337 shares traded. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) has risen 8.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EMX News: 11/05/2018 – EURASIAN UNION, IRAN TO SIGN TEMPORARY FREE-TRADE DEAL MAY 17; 29/04/2018 – China and India are part of a Eurasian institution that can make that possible; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Eurasian Development Bank’s Proposed Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 KAZAKH MINER EURASIAN RESOURCES REVIVES EFFORTS TO SELL FRONTIER COPPER MINE IN DRC; 15/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Russia: Eurasian Economic Union Ag Times No. 1 of 2018 – March 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.15 target or 4.00% below today’s $14.74 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.29B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $14.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $91.60 million less. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 580,165 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday

More notable recent EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EMX Royalty Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “EMX Royalty (TSXV: $EMX.V) (NYSE: $EMX) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Corvus Gold Signs Private Placement Financing and Alaskan Royalty Sale Totalling $1.25M with EMX Royalty – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “EMX Royalty Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Millrock Announces Strategic Investment by EMX Royalty Corporation â€“ Goodpaster Gold District, Alaska – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $109.02 million. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) CEO Anthony Marino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zomedica Inc. Prepares to Launch Veterinarian Diagnostic Device, TRUFORMA(TM); Has Potential to Change Diagnostic Landscape in Animal Health (NYSE American: ZOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.