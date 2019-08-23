Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Reaches $14.35 52-Week Low; Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics has $30 highest and $200 lowest target. $17.17’s average target is 758.50% above currents $2 stock price. Abeona Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) rating on Monday, August 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. See Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $2.0000 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiate

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.92 target or 3.00% below today’s $14.35 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.23B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $13.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $66.87 million less. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 414,899 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $98.63 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 101,930 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 81.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS WITHDRAWS S-1; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy J. Miller to Remain President, Assume Chief Scientific Officer Post; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA; 11/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Files Shelf Registration for Up to $500M of Securities; 11/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $132 MLN, COMPARED TO $137.8 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 20/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS GETS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR ABO-202; 15/03/2018 – ABEO GETS FDA RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR ABO-202; 08/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations

More notable recent Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abeona Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collision With Reality Sends Abeona Stock Spiraling Lower – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abeona Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from the ABO-102 Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in MPS IIIA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for September 16, 2019 Payment Date – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.