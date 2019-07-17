Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Tower Semiconductor LTD. – Ordinary Shares (TSEM) Shorts Up By 12.58%

Tower Semiconductor LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TSEM) had an increase of 12.58% in short interest. TSEM’s SI was 945,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.58% from 840,100 shares previously. With 823,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Tower Semiconductor LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s short sellers to cover TSEM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 269,438 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VET’s profit would be $43.40M giving it 19.24 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 557,665 shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, makes and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor , radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies.