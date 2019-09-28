Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) EPS Estimated At $0.16; Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Federal Realty Investment Trust has $14600 highest and $13400 lowest target. $143’s average target is 4.72% above currents $136.56 stock price. Federal Realty Investment Trust had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) on Thursday, September 5 to “Buy” rating. See Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 67.35% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. T_VET’s profit would be $24.83 million giving it 34.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s analysts see 1,500.00% EPS growth. It closed at $22.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Federal Realty Investment Trust shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 74,627 shares. Gideon Advsr holds 8,003 shares. Van Eck accumulated 17,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 107,586 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.05% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 55,676 shares. 33,089 were reported by Hartford Invest Mngmt. 2.43 million are owned by Invesco. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 35,100 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 3,716 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 450 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 88,151 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 1,692 shares in its portfolio.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $10.24 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 40.62 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.