Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Unit Corporation 10 0.28 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Vermilion Energy Inc. and Unit Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and Unit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 90.28% at a $32.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy Inc. and Unit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.54% and 89.9%. About 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Unit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unit Corporation.

Summary

Vermilion Energy Inc. beats Unit Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.